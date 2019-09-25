CLOSE
Openings For Tech Job Seekers In NC

Apple Unveils New Software For iPhone And iPad

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

According to the latest Tech Talent Trends Alert high tech jobs have increased in the Triangle and across NC.

Research from the North Carolina Technology Association and Greene Resources, a talent resources company reports that of those openings, some 13,000 alone are in the Triangle.

Demand is hottest for software developers and systems administrators.

Biggest skills demand are for Java and software development.

Top highers include IBM, Cisco and Oracle.

Here are where the jobs can be found by major metro areas:

LOCATION, AUG ‘19, AUG ‘18
  • Charlotte/Concord/Gastonia: 10,172, +10.7%
  • Raleigh: 8,948, +1.7%
  • Durham/Chapel Hill 3,874 +6.9%
  • Greensboro/High Point: 1,166, +52.4%
  • Fayetteville: 793, -17.5%
  • Winston-Salem: 521, +9.5%
  • Wilmington: 269, +2.3%
  • Burlington: 217, +41.8%
  • Asheville: 198, +13.1%
  • Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton: 128, -30.8%

Source:  WRALtechwire.com

Greene Resources , North Carolina Technology Association

