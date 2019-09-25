Check Out All Of The Activities Leading Up To The Down East Viking Football Classic!

Continue reading ‘Rhythm Nation’ Turns 30: Janet Jackson’s Greatest Performance Photos Through The Years

'Rhythm Nation' Turns 30: Janet Jackson's Greatest Performance Photos Through The Years

[caption id="attachment_2820231" align="alignleft" width="1065"] Source: Epic Records[/caption] Janet Jackson continues to make history as her fourth studio album Rhythm Nation album turned 30 on September 19. The iconic album boasted some of the 53-year-old's most legendary songs including “Alright,” “Black Cat,” “Come Back to Me,” “Escapade,” “Miss You Much” and “State of the World.” Produced by collaborators Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, the album was the best-selling album of 1990 and the only album in history to ever produce number one hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in three separate calendar years, with "Miss You Much" in 1989, both "Escapade" and "Black Cat" in 1990, followed by "Love Will Never Do (Without You)" in 1991, Entertainment Weekly noted. It was the best-selling album in 1990, has sold more than 12 million copies and had one of the top-selling tours of 1990. Most importantly, it also gave us one of our favorite videos of all-time: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0KCvVsNstjE And then there's this masterpiece: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OAwaNWGLM0c According to Billboard, to commemorate this major musical milestone, the album has been remixed with "the re-issued compilations are now available on digital streaming services for the first time," which includes 90 remixes in total. [protected-iframe id="997c16ae95b482688389dc67077a7195-32316310-98495040" info="https://open.spotify.com/embed?uri=spotify%3Aalbum%3A5I7agAegibWmWZKWeLLY0U" width="300" height="380" frameborder="0"] Here's the queen herself reflecting on this huge accomplishment: https://twitter.com/JanetJackson/status/1172659538799091712?s=20 So to join in the celebation, here's looking back on Ms. Janet's iconic album and her performance looks throughout the years.