Lecrae To Teach “Controlling The Narrative” Course at Stanford University

Atlanta, GA (September 24, 2019 – Source: Schure Media Group)– Lecrae will be going from the studio to the classroom later this month where he will be part of a teaching team for a six-week pop-up workshop held by the d.school at Stanford University. The workshop, “Controlling The Narrative: Building A Legacy Through Film and Business” will explore how the stories of underrepresented minority youth are told through film and rich media. It will be held at the d.school in Oakland and East Palo.

Lecrae’s message in his TEDx Talk, “Heroes and Villains: Is Hip-Hop A Cancer Or A Cure” explored a similar subject – how our worldview and perspective is determined by the lens through which we see the world. This time he’s changing the lens by teaching the next generation of content creators to have a greater appreciation when capturing the stories of subjects who may have grown up differently and who have daily obstacles to overcome. The six week program will runs from September 30th until October 28th.

For those awaiting more music, Lecrae, is currently recording and will feature on a few collaborative projects including the fiery track “Coming In Hot” directed by Antonio Santos. The video features Lecrae and Andy Mineo disguised as police officers speeding thru Los Angeles to rescue NBC’s “World of Dance” group Kinjaz.

“Coming in Hot” is currently pushing 12 million streams on Spotify since its release last July and is the No. 1 velocity track for both artists. The track has been featured extensively in multiple Stephen Curry, FOX, and ESPN sport campaigns and commercials.

