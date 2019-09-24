JOHN P. KEE DEBUTS AT #1 WITH NEW ALBUM I MADE IT OUT

(NASHVILLE, TN) – September 23, 2019 – Entertainment One celebrates the release of GRAMMY-nominated gospel music pioneer and living legend John P. Kee’s latest full-length release, I Made It Out. Kee’s new album I Made It Out debuts at #1 on Billboard’s Top Gospel Chart and #1 on Billboard’s Current Gospel Albums Chart. Winning many accolades including a Billboard Music Award, a Soul Train Award and numerous Stellar Awards, Kee’s songwriting and vocals have been hailed by critics throughout his career – often by mainstream artists across various genres of music. He is currently enjoying the success of his current single and album title track, “I Made It Out (feat. Zacardi Cortez),” sitting in Billboard Gospel Airplay’s top-ten chart.

I Made It Out features Kee’s signature vocals on standout tracks, including “He Careth For You,” an encouraging song for those dealing with depression, “One God” featuring powerhouse vocalist Chrystal Rucker, and the sure-to-be fan favorite “One Yes Away” with Isaiah Templeton and Samoht. The album also features a remake of Kee’s catalog hidden gem “Colorblind” with lead vocals by PJ Morton.

After forming a community choir in Charlotte known as the New Life Community Choir (“NLCC”) in the ‘80s, Kee founded the Victory in Praise Music and Arts Seminar Mass Choir (“V.I.P”) in 1990. Known as “The Prince of Gospel Music,” and having been active for more than 20 years in the music field, Kee is primarily known both for his signature, soulful, husky voice and for mixing traditional gospel with modern contemporary gospel. Over the years, Kee’s music ministry has birthed his best-known songs, including “Jesus is Real,” “Standing In the Need,” “Stand” and 2012’s crossover smash hit “Life & Favor.” In 2005, Kee was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame.

Currently, the Charlotte, NC native serves as the Senior Pastor of New Life Fellowship Center. Kee’s latest effort I Made It is available in stores and online now. For more information on John P. Kee visit EntertainmentOne.com and follow John P. Kee on social media using the handle @KeetWit.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

JOHN P. KEE DEBUTS AT #1 WITH NEW ALBUM I MADE IT OUT was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted 13 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: