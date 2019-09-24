CLOSE
Join Our Team For The St. Jude Walk This Saturday Morning

St. Jude Radiothon - Raleigh

Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One

Come walk/run with us for St. Jude this Saturday... where families never receive a bill for anything.

Hey it’s Melissa Wade in the Water and I’m the captain of the Radio One Raleigh team.. so Click on the link below and sign up!

The St. Jude 5K Walk/Run – September 28th in RTP… registration at 8am and the run begins at 9am.

Go to website and read more and…. Please sign up and let’s bless the kids and their families AND get some great exercise for ourselves.

www.stjude.org/walktriangle

St. Jude Walk/Run

www.stjude.org

In September, supporters in communities across the country will participate in the St. Jude Walk/Run. This exciting, family-friendly event helps raise funds to support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

$10 donation at registration

Thanks,

Melissa Wade

@Melissa Wade , St. Jude Walk/Run

