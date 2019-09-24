Searching For A New Church Home?

CLOSE
Here are some possible tips that may help you decide the best fit for you and your church home.

  1.  Clarity in Beliefs  …  Would you say that your new church home’s principles and missions are clear.
  2.  Integrity of Leadership  …  Do the teachings of your new church align with the accurate interpretations of the Scripture?
  3.  Freedom  …  Do you think the members of your church exercise their right to grow at their own pace while they walk along with God?
  4. Service  … the first church directed by Jesus believed in caring for each other and the greater community.
  5.  Welcoming Spirit  …  Do you find leaders and members welcoming you into this place of worship? Do they seem happy with your presence?
  6. Growth  …  Do you see the church growing? Or do they at least aspire to grow?

