Searching For A New Church Home?

Here are some possible tips that may help you decide the best fit for you and your church home.

Clarity in Beliefs … Would you say that your new church home’s principles and missions are clear. Integrity of Leadership … Do the teachings of your new church align with the accurate interpretations of the Scripture? Freedom … Do you think the members of your church exercise their right to grow at their own pace while they walk along with God? Service … the first church directed by Jesus believed in caring for each other and the greater community. Welcoming Spirit … Do you find leaders and members welcoming you into this place of worship? Do they seem happy with your presence? Growth … Do you see the church growing? Or do they at least aspire to grow?

Source: EURWEB.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: