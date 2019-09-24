CLOSE
Terrence Howard Says He’s Going To Build The Planet Saturn On YouTube?

In case you missed it, Terrence Howard had an interesting conversation on the red carpet at last night’s Emmy’s. We’re not sure what EXACTLY he was talking about, but it was something about Pythagoras and questioning where straight lines come from and something about creating the planet Saturn on Youtube without gravity.

Maybe it will make sense to you if you watch the clip. Or not.

Side note: Props to the interviewers who did their best to pull something useful out of this conversation about the flower of life.

 

 

After the show is the after-party! The 2019 Emmy Awards were an event in itself with the crowd celebrating the wins of Jharrel Jerome and Billy Porter, but be clear: The party stops there! On Sunday night, Black Hollywood stepped out and stunted in Los Angeles with a costume change or two to keep the celebration going. So from Niecy Nash to Taraji P. Henson to Retta to Janet Mock, here are are some of our favorite HBO and Netflix after-party looks. Slay!!!

 

