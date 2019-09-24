If You’re Feeling Down… Listen To This [AUDIO]

Entertainment News
Grammy award-winning soul singer, multi-instrumentalist, and preacher’s kid PJ Morton is bringing us back to his church roots.

Morton collaborated with gospel powerhouses Mary Mary and Le’Andria Johnson for his latest single “All In His Plan”; which acts as perfect reminder that even if things seem to not being going your way, it is all a part of a bigger plan.

The song goes, “Can I be honest? Sometimes I don’t understand. Why do you let me fall when the world is in your hands? You could stop it all if you wanted to but you don’t, you just let me go through. But I know you’d never let it kill me – only make me strong. I know that it’s all for a purpose.”

Between the powerful message and the equally powerful vocals, we’re not sure what is moving our spirit more but we do know that we needed this message today.

Watch the lyric video above and share this if you have also been uplifted by this song!

originally published on blackamericaweb.com

