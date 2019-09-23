CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

“JUST FOR ME” Kirk Franklin’s Newest Release to Gospel Radio

Kirk Franklin

Source: Fo Yo Soul / Fo Yo Soul

Nashville, TN (September 20, 2019) – “Just For Me,” the latest single from fourteen-time GRAMMY®-winning artist/songwriter/producer Kirk Franklin, is hitting the airwaves at Gospel radio. Marking his second radio single – following his smash #1 single “Love Theory” – “Just For Me” is already another hit favorite among fans from his chart-topping thirteenth studio album LONG LIVE LOVE (Fo Yo Soul / RCA).

Upon the release of his new music video and the song’s pre-album digital release, “Just For Me” quickly racked up multiple honors on the Billboard charts, where it simultaneously hit within the Top 10 on Billboard’s Gospel Digital Song Sales, Hot Gospel Songs, and Gospel Streaming Songs charts. The music video for “Just For Me,” capturing Franklin’s live performance in the studio with his band and vocalists, continues to rise with 1.8 million views and counting. Catch Franklin’s next live appearance on the 50th Annual GMA Dove Awards, where he’s nominated in five categories and will perform, airing on TBN on Sunday, October 20th.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

“JUST FOR ME” Kirk Franklin’s Newest Release to Gospel Radio was originally published on praiserichmond.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Legendary ABC News Journalist Cokie Roberts Dead At…
 5 days ago
09.18.19
World Trade Center Attacked
HBO 9/11 Documentary Airs Tonight
 2 weeks ago
09.11.19
Akili McDowell Of ‘David Makes Man’ Discusses His…
 2 weeks ago
09.06.19
Fight At An Alabama High School Football Game…
 3 weeks ago
08.31.19
Coco Gauff’s US Open Run Comes To An…
 3 weeks ago
08.31.19
Traffic Stop Turns Into Shooting Spree, 5 Dead
 3 weeks ago
08.31.19
Hurricane Dorian Strengthens To Category 3 Storm
 3 weeks ago
08.30.19
Galveston Police Apologize After Image Of Horse-Mounted Officers…
 2 months ago
08.07.19
Author And Poet Toni Morrison Dead At 88
 2 months ago
08.06.19
President Obama Responds To Recent Mass Shootings: “Reject…
 2 months ago
08.06.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close