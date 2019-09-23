Travis Greene Debuts new video and song “Great Jehovah”!

Nashville, TN (September 20, 2019) – Three-time GRAMMY® nominated chart topper Travis Greene continues to bring listeners together and create an elevating experience of love and blessing with the release of his new song “Great Jehovah.” Available now instantly with pre-order of his upcoming album Broken Record, Greene has also released a new video for “Great Jehovah.”

The newest song from his upcoming eleven-track album, the buoyant, high-energy track follows on the heels of the single “Good & Loved” (feat. Steffany Gretzinger) and lead single “Won’t Let Go.” His two latest songs have quickly garnered acclaim among fans and peers everywhere, showcasing the gifts of performance, engaging culture, and song craft that have made him one of the most refreshing hit artists, songwriters and producers of this generation. Celebrating the fastest rise for his new video in a week with over 1 million views of “Good & Loved,” his live performance with Gretzinger and the official video for “Won’t Let Go” collectively have over 2.3 million views and counting.

Greene’s continuing to perform around the country, and will next perform in an album pre-release event in Washington DC on Saturday October 5th, at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration sponsored by Radio One, Inc., Praise 104.1, DC’s Inspiration station. Tickets are available now, with the Spirit of Praise Celebration also featuring Kurt Carr, William McDowell, Koryn Hawthorne, Jonathan Nelson & Purpose, and BET’s “Sunday Best” winner Melvin Crispell, III and finalists Joshua Copeland and Tiffany Andrews. Greene is also performing on the 4th Annual Black Music Honors, in the tribute honoring hip hop icons Arrested Development, airing now in national syndication.

