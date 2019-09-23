CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Travis Greene Debuts new video and song “Great Jehovah”!

Travis Greene

Source: RCA / Promotional

Nashville, TN (September 20, 2019) – Three-time GRAMMY® nominated chart topper Travis Greene continues to bring listeners together and create an elevating experience of love and blessing with the release of his new song “Great Jehovah.” Available now instantly with pre-order of his upcoming album Broken Record, Greene has also released a new video for “Great Jehovah.”

The newest song from his upcoming eleven-track album, the buoyant, high-energy track follows on the heels of the single “Good & Loved” (feat. Steffany Gretzinger) and lead single “Won’t Let Go.” His two latest songs have quickly garnered acclaim among fans and peers everywhere, showcasing the gifts of performance, engaging culture, and song craft that have made him one of the most refreshing hit artists, songwriters and producers of this generation. Celebrating the fastest rise for his new video in a week with over 1 million views of “Good & Loved,” his live performance with Gretzinger and the official video for “Won’t Let Go” collectively have over 2.3 million views and counting.

Greene’s continuing to perform around the country, and will next perform in an album pre-release event in Washington DC on Saturday October 5th, at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration sponsored by Radio One, Inc., Praise 104.1, DC’s Inspiration station. Tickets are available now, with the Spirit of Praise Celebration also featuring Kurt Carr, William McDowell, Koryn Hawthorne, Jonathan Nelson & Purpose, and BET’s “Sunday Best” winner Melvin Crispell, III and finalists Joshua Copeland and Tiffany Andrews. Greene is also performing on the 4th Annual Black Music Honors, in the tribute honoring hip hop icons Arrested Development, airing now in national syndication.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

Travis Greene Debuts new video and song “Great Jehovah”! was originally published on praiserichmond.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Legendary ABC News Journalist Cokie Roberts Dead At…
 5 days ago
09.18.19
World Trade Center Attacked
HBO 9/11 Documentary Airs Tonight
 2 weeks ago
09.11.19
Akili McDowell Of ‘David Makes Man’ Discusses His…
 2 weeks ago
09.06.19
Fight At An Alabama High School Football Game…
 3 weeks ago
08.31.19
Coco Gauff’s US Open Run Comes To An…
 3 weeks ago
08.31.19
Traffic Stop Turns Into Shooting Spree, 5 Dead
 3 weeks ago
08.31.19
Hurricane Dorian Strengthens To Category 3 Storm
 3 weeks ago
08.30.19
Galveston Police Apologize After Image Of Horse-Mounted Officers…
 2 months ago
08.07.19
Author And Poet Toni Morrison Dead At 88
 2 months ago
08.06.19
President Obama Responds To Recent Mass Shootings: “Reject…
 2 months ago
08.06.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close