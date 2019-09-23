Lecrae Gets Baptized in the Jordan River, Gives Sneak Peak Into New Music

Inspirational artist Lecrae recently got baptized in the Jordan River. He shared this monumental moment on his social media channels and also gave us a preview into new music he’s been working on.

Lecrae also included on his Instagram page the following message to his fans. “Today we got baptized in the Jordan River. The one John baptized Jesus in. I was joking before I got dipped and I said if a bird lands out here like the dove on Jesus, bruh….I’m gonna have a heart attack. Just take me to heaven cause God is speakin too loud! Well look at the pics. . I love the Jordan because of all the symbolism it holds. It was the border of the promised land. It was the picture of safety and security. Getting baptized in it was an incredible experience for me.

Here’s an interesting fact. Baptism didn’t start with John the Baptist. The Jewish ritual immersion in water is called a mikvah, which is a Hebrew word meaning gathering of waters.

Immersion in a mikvah also represents death and resurrection. When you come back out of the water, you come back to life as a new creation.

When I was immersed into Christ (not just water) I also become a new creation: “Therefore, if anyone is in Messiah, he is a new creation; old things have passed away; behold, all things have become new.” The more you learn the Jewish roots the more truth comes alive.”

No word on the actual release date for Lecrae’s new project but looks like he is having a wonderful trip to the Holy land.

