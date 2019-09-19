Rhea Walls of The Walls Group is growing up right before our eyes.

We’ve seen her grow in music with her siblings, graduate school, become a mother, and now, she’s one year older and one year wise.

Today (September 19) she turned 24 and took to social media to share celebratory photos captioned with a reflection of her journey thus far.

“Happy birthday to me,” she wrote on Instagram. “Grateful for every lesson. Grateful for every person. Grateful for every opportunity I’ve been blessed with. And lastly just grateful for another year. Thank y’all for rocking with me . Enjoy these pictures of me lookin how I’m lookin.”

Her family wished her a Happy Birthday online as well…

Happy Birthday! Rhea Walls Of The Walls Group Turns 24! [PHOTOS] was originally published on getuperica.com