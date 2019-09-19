Mr. Griffin: The Spirit & The Flesh Have Funk [VIDEO]

| 09.19.19
The crazy part about the flesh and the spirit is that you get caught in the crossfire when you don’t pick a side. They go against each other so you have to choose. Just know this: The fruit of the spirit is love, joy, peace, long-suffering, self-control, and the list goes on.

This week, GRIFF encourages listeners let God’s word lead your walk and take heed to Galatians 5:25 which reads, “Since we live by the Spirit, let us keep in step with the Spirit.”

