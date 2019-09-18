Kierra Sheard, Chance The Rapper Perform ‘I Got You’ On Jimmy Kimmel Live! [WATCH]

Chance The Rapper and Kierra Sheard teamed up for a vibrant, energetic performance of “I Got You (Always and Forever)” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”.

The Chicago native has always been heavily influenced by gospel music and he has not been shy about his faith, so it is no surprise to see him on stage with the gospel star.

However, Sheard also co-wrote the upbeat track which includes features from Ari Lennox and En Vogue as well. We love to see Sheard getting her shine and hope that she earned a few new fans from Chance’s and Kimmel’s respective huge fan bases.

Chance’s debut album “The Big Day” was released on July 26, 2019.

Watch the performance below:

