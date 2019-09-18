CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kierra Sheard Performs With Chance The Rapper On Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Kierra Sheard

Source: RCA / RCA

Nashville, TN (September 17, 2019) – It was a big night for GRAMMY® nominated and Stellar Award-winning artist Kierra Sheard who performed with Chance The Rapper on Jimmy Kimmel Live! It all took place on Tuesday night,, September 17th. They performed Chance’s single, “I Got You (Always and Forever)” from his latest album, The Big Day.  Sheard, who co-wrote “I Got You,” is featured on the song along with En Vogue and Ari Lennox. Jimmy Kimmel Live!

In addition to Sheard’s collaboration with Chance The Rapper, she recently released a new single “Don’t Judge Me” (Karew Entertainment/RCA Inspiration) featuring music icon Missy Elliott and an accompanying video. “Don’t Judge Me” will be featured on Sheard’s next album which she recorded live in Detroit, MI on September 13th and is scheduled to release in early 2020. On top of her new music, Sheard will star as her mother, singer Karen Clark Sheard, in the upcoming Lifetime biopic about the legendary, groundbreaking group, The Clark Sisters, which is entitled The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel.

Kierra Sheard – “Don’t Judge Me” – https://youtu.be/WyCPQvnHUlQ

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

Kierra Sheard Performs With Chance The Rapper On Jimmy Kimmel Live! was originally published on praiserichmond.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Legendary ABC News Journalist Cokie Roberts Dead At…
 5 hours ago
09.18.19
World Trade Center Attacked
HBO 9/11 Documentary Airs Tonight
 1 week ago
09.11.19
Akili McDowell Of ‘David Makes Man’ Discusses His…
 2 weeks ago
09.06.19
Fight At An Alabama High School Football Game…
 3 weeks ago
08.31.19
Coco Gauff’s US Open Run Comes To An…
 3 weeks ago
08.31.19
Traffic Stop Turns Into Shooting Spree, 5 Dead
 3 weeks ago
08.31.19
Hurricane Dorian Strengthens To Category 3 Storm
 3 weeks ago
08.30.19
Galveston Police Apologize After Image Of Horse-Mounted Officers…
 1 month ago
08.07.19
Author And Poet Toni Morrison Dead At 88
 1 month ago
08.06.19
President Obama Responds To Recent Mass Shootings: “Reject…
 1 month ago
08.06.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close