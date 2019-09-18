Kierra Sheard Performs With Chance The Rapper On Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Nashville, TN (September 17, 2019) – It was a big night for GRAMMY® nominated and Stellar Award-winning artist Kierra Sheard who performed with Chance The Rapper on Jimmy Kimmel Live! It all took place on Tuesday night,, September 17th. They performed Chance’s single, “I Got You (Always and Forever)” from his latest album, The Big Day. Sheard, who co-wrote “I Got You,” is featured on the song along with En Vogue and Ari Lennox. Jimmy Kimmel Live!

In addition to Sheard’s collaboration with Chance The Rapper, she recently released a new single “Don’t Judge Me” (Karew Entertainment/RCA Inspiration) featuring music icon Missy Elliott and an accompanying video. “Don’t Judge Me” will be featured on Sheard’s next album which she recorded live in Detroit, MI on September 13th and is scheduled to release in early 2020. On top of her new music, Sheard will star as her mother, singer Karen Clark Sheard, in the upcoming Lifetime biopic about the legendary, groundbreaking group, The Clark Sisters, which is entitled The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel.

Kierra Sheard – “Don’t Judge Me” – https://youtu.be/WyCPQvnHUlQ

