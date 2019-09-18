CLOSE
STAYUMBL Driver Tells Her Side Of Story

Diana Taije Mems, 51, faces charges of reckless driving, improper passing and impeding traffic in the April 12 incident with a school bus on Snow Hill Road.

Mems testified Tuesday that a school bus cut her off in April and almost caused an accident – not the other way around.

Bus driver Jacquanna Barrett-Laws said she had just dropped students off at Lucas Middle School that morning and was driving on Snow Hill Road when she noticed a silver car passing her on the left, despite a double yellow line.

When the car got out in front of the bus, Barrett-Laws said, the driver began pumping the brakes and eventually came to a complete stop, all while holding her cellphone out the window.

Mems is widely known on social media where dozens of posts point out the STAYUMBL plate and criticize her driving.

Read more about what Mems has to say during the court proceedings at WRAL.com (source)

