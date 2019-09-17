Actress LisaRaye Slated To Become An African Queen Mother

(Los Angeles) Film and TV actress LisaRaye McCoy is about to add a new regal title to her name: Queen Mother of Ghana. She will be crowned in an enstoolment ceremony on the day before her birthday, Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 4pm at the Cicada Restaurant & Club located at 617 S. Olive Street, Los Angeles, CA 90014.

Enstoolment, or installation, is one of the last great African tribal traditions. It was started in the 17th Century by the Ashanti people of Ghana. McCoy will reign over Ghana’s Central Region. “This honor is beyond my wildest imagination,” says the Chicago native who’s known to wear her trademark white outfits. “I plan to do all that I can by using my platform to bring positive attention to this region. I will serve humbly.”

Queen Mothers are leaders and women of power in Africa. They play a vital role in local government and wield a lot of social power and influence. McCoy was carefully selected by the Paramount Chief of Agona Kwanyako, the chiefs and the entire Kyidom Traditional Divisional Councils because of her amazing humanitarian efforts and leadership positions she has used to help build strong communities throughout the United States. During this ceremony, she will be sworn in and given the royal title of Queen Mother.

McCoy is no stranger to being a leading lady. She is the former First Lady of Turks and Caicos from a previous marriage. Because of that experience, she is well aware of what’s expected as she assumes this new crown and throne. “Wow! African queen! I’m still trying to let that sink in!” she marveled with nervous excitement. “I’ve had lots of accomplishments in my life, personally and professionally, but I didn’t get to this point alone. It’s taken a great team of people along the way. To have such an honor bestowed upon me by my own African people is a testament to my hard work and character. It’s like a dream coming true before my very eyes.”

LISARAYE ENSTOOLMENT 1

She first came to national prominence as “Diamond,” in Ice Cube’s movie, “The Players Club.” Since then, she has put together an impressive body of work which includes acting roles in “The Wood,” “Civil Brand,” “Beauty Shop,’ “All of Us,” “Singles Ladies,” and “Love Under New Management: The Miki Howard Story” where she played record executive Sylvia Rhone. Currently, she hosts BET’s “Murder In The Thirst,” a true-crimes show.

In addition, she has done stage plays and is now directing. “I think it’s important to do everything. That’s how you find out what you like,” she told Nessa of Hot 97 Radio in a previous interview. “I’m fine with being called a jack of all trades, a master of none. I love doing everything. I just sprinkle my talents here and there.”

With her influence and Hollywood connections, it’s expected that she will continue to sprinkle her gifts by educating others about her role and the extensive opportunities in the country. Ghana’s president Nana Akufo-Addo declared 2019 as “The Year of The Return” for Africans in the Diaspora. It is his quest to unite Africans on the continent with their brothers and sisters in the diaspora. Thousands of African-Americans have traveled to Ghana this year to commemorate the 400 years since the first slaves arrived in America from Africa. Since gaining their independence in 1957, various Ghanaian presidents have initiated policies in an attempt to attract Africans back to Ghana which was a major hub for transatlantic slave trade from the 16th to 19th centuries.

Dr. W. E. B. DuBois, the civil rights leader and founder of the NAACP, and his wife Shirley moved to Accra, Ghana in 1961. Both are buried there in the capital city.

This event is also a fundraiser to support the humanitarian works in Ghana which includes aid to the villages surrounding Agona Kwanyako and Mankessim Traditional Area. Various traditional delegates will be on hand to walk the red carpet and meet people attendees including Chief Isaac Ekow Quansah, Chief Ernest Zan Nkrumah, Chief Kwame Atta Yeboah, the Asante Chief of California, and Queen Ama Ampong Sarpong, the former Queen Mother for the Asante Association of California. Los Angeles entertainment guru Roland Wirt will host the festivities. For ticket information call 323-817-8334 or visit DPAwards.com.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

Actress LisaRaye Slated To Become An African Queen Mother was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted 9 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: