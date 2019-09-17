Award-Winning Chart-Topper Travis Greene Launches New Album Broken Records, Available For Pre-Order now With New Song, “GOOD & LOVED”

Nashville, TN (September 16, 2019) – Three-time GRAMMY® nominee, multiple award-winning artist, songwriter, and producer Travis Greene, has launched his upcoming new album Broken Record, available for pre-order now. Unveiling the album cover and track list, the new album features the lead single “Won’t Let Go,” which was recently released to radio along with the official video for the song. Greene has released the new song “Good & Loved” ft. Steffany Gretzinger, which is now available as an instant grat track together with “Won’t Let Go” upon pre-order, and releases an official video for the new song, featuring his live performance with Gretzinger. On Broken Record, Greene has created an eleven-track album with other standout forthcoming tracks including “Great Jehovah,” “The Breaker,” and more. He continues to make waves as one of the industry’s most exciting hit makers of this generation, engaging listeners and friends to come together connecting in faith and love, taking his songs around the world with smash hits like “Intentional,” which just recently was RIAA-Certified Gold®, “Made a Way,” “You Waited,” “Be Still,” and more. Broken Record will be released everywhere on Friday, October 11th.

Greene will also perform in an album pre-release event in Washington DC on Saturday October 5th, at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration sponsored by Radio One, Inc., Praise 104.1, DC’s Inspiration station. Showcasing his new album live in concert, tickets are now on sale, with the Spirit of Praise Celebration also featuring Kurt Carr, William McDowell, Koryn Hawthorne, Jonathan Nelson & Purpose, and BET’s “Sunday Best” winner Melvin Crispell, III and finalists Joshua Copeland and Tiffany Andrews. The show will take place at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, DC.

Travis Greene: “Good & Loved” ft. Steffany Gretzinger (Official Music Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DefL-oJpjo8

Travis Greene: “Won’t Let Go” (Official Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=09INLWk9OnY

Travis Greene: Broken Record is available for pre-order now.

https://TravisGreene.lnk.to/BrokenRecordVP

Travis Greene: Broken Record Track List

The Breaker Great Jehovah Good & Loved ft. Steffany Gretzinger Steffany’s Prayer Respond ft. D’Nar Young, Taylor Poole, Trinity Anderson All Things New No One Else Won’t Let Go Perform Loved By You Broken Vessels

