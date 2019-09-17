Walmart’s Car Seat Exchange

CLOSE
Walmart is collecting child car seats in exchange for gift cards, now through the end of the month.

Customers can bring the car seat into a store and receive a $30 gift card to be used in-store or online to buy items for their baby.

Walmart’s goal is to keep old car seats out of landfills so they have partnered with the recycling company  Terracycle.

You can trade in up to two car seats.

The first-ever event will run from September 16-30 at nearly 4,000 Walmart stores across the country.

Source:  AB11.com

child car seats , gift card , Walmart car seat exchange

