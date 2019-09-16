CLOSE
Strong Rip Currents Expected For NC Coast

NC Beachgoers are being warned of the potentially dangerous rip currents that may be caused by Hurricane Humberto.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Humberto will bring large swells to the northwestern Bahamas and southeastern U.S. coast for several days.

The National Weather Service issued advisories warning of high rip current risks through Monday evening at beaches from northeast Florida to North Carolina.

Read more about Hurricane Humberto at WTVD.com (source)

