CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Get Up And Move Exercise Of The Week: Agility Ladder Part 2 [VIDEO]

 

This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier runs down part-2 of her end of summer workout that consists of high intensity interval training using the agility ladder. That is, high knee runs, traveling push ups and more!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Get Up And Move Exercise Of The Week: Agility Ladder Part 2 [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
World Trade Center Attacked
HBO 9/11 Documentary Airs Tonight
 5 days ago
09.11.19
Akili McDowell Of ‘David Makes Man’ Discusses His…
 1 week ago
09.06.19
Fight At An Alabama High School Football Game…
 2 weeks ago
08.31.19
Coco Gauff’s US Open Run Comes To An…
 2 weeks ago
08.31.19
Traffic Stop Turns Into Shooting Spree, 5 Dead
 2 weeks ago
08.31.19
Hurricane Dorian Strengthens To Category 3 Storm
 2 weeks ago
08.30.19
Galveston Police Apologize After Image Of Horse-Mounted Officers…
 1 month ago
08.07.19
Author And Poet Toni Morrison Dead At 88
 1 month ago
08.06.19
President Obama Responds To Recent Mass Shootings: “Reject…
 1 month ago
08.06.19
Man Finds Frozen Baby In A Box In…
 2 months ago
07.31.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close