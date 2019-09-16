CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Don’t Miss The 12th Annual Eastern Carolina BBQ Throw Down In Rocky Mount!

Big Apple BBQ

Source: Bernard Smalls for iOne Digital / Bernard Smalls for iOne Digital

The 12th Annual Eastern Carolina BBQ Throw Down will be held on October 11 & 12 at the Helen P. Gay Historic Rocky Mount Train Station. The event is a professional cooking competition based on KCBS categories (chicken, pork ribs, pork, & beef brisket). Awards included Grand Champion, Reserved Grand Champion, and People’s Choice Award. Cash awards, trophies, and plaques are awarded up to 10th place in each category.

WHEN:

Friday, October 11: 5:00 pm – 8:30 pm

Saturday, October 12: 11:30 am – 6:00 pm

WHERE:

101 Coastline Street in Downtown Rocky Mount, in front of the Helen P. Gay Historic Rocky Mount Train Station

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11  (5:00-8:00PM)

Beer Garden, Food Vendors, Kids Zone

Kick Off Concert (BBQ Stage)

  • 6pm-7:30pm: Smithfield

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12 (11:30AM-6:00PM)

Food Vendors/Commercial Vendors/Exhibitors/Kids Zone/Rocky Mount Public Utilities Exhibit Area/Live Music

  • 1:30-3:30pm: People’s Choice voting and samples (BBQ Bucks will go on sale at 1pm)
  • 10:45am-11:30am: Hogs and Hot Rods Cruise-In registration
  • 11:30am-3:00pm: Hogs and Hot Rods Cruise-In voting

BBQ Stage (Train Station Common)

  • 11:30am-1:00pm: Bill Lyerly Band
  • 1:45-3:00pm: The Conspiracy Band
  • 3:30: Hogs and Hot Rods Awards
  • 3:45-5:00pm: Rhythm Express Band
  • 5:00pm: BBQ Award Ceremony

CONTACT:

Rocky Mount Parks & Recreation

Eastern Carolina BBQ Throw Down

P.O. Box 1180

Rocky Mount, NC 27802

252-972-1159

 

ABC's Coverage Of Disney, Freeform & ABC Television Group's 2019 Summer TCA Tour

Every Time A Dark-Skinned Woman Smiles, It Restores Our Faith In Humanity

40 photos Launch gallery

Every Time A Dark-Skinned Woman Smiles, It Restores Our Faith In Humanity

Continue reading Every Time A Dark-Skinned Woman Smiles, It Restores Our Faith In Humanity

Every Time A Dark-Skinned Woman Smiles, It Restores Our Faith In Humanity

When they say the "blacker the berry, the sweeter the juice," they are not lying! Dark-skinned Black women are everything and we absolutely will cherish and love them to the end. So to celebrate all that melanin, here are some of the most #BrownSkinGirls in Hollywood and on the 'Gram:

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Don’t Miss The 12th Annual Eastern Carolina BBQ Throw Down In Rocky Mount! was originally published on foxync.com

Videos
Latest
World Trade Center Attacked
HBO 9/11 Documentary Airs Tonight
 5 days ago
09.11.19
Akili McDowell Of ‘David Makes Man’ Discusses His…
 1 week ago
09.06.19
Fight At An Alabama High School Football Game…
 2 weeks ago
08.31.19
Coco Gauff’s US Open Run Comes To An…
 2 weeks ago
08.31.19
Traffic Stop Turns Into Shooting Spree, 5 Dead
 2 weeks ago
08.31.19
Hurricane Dorian Strengthens To Category 3 Storm
 2 weeks ago
08.30.19
Galveston Police Apologize After Image Of Horse-Mounted Officers…
 1 month ago
08.07.19
Author And Poet Toni Morrison Dead At 88
 1 month ago
08.06.19
President Obama Responds To Recent Mass Shootings: “Reject…
 1 month ago
08.06.19
Man Finds Frozen Baby In A Box In…
 2 months ago
07.31.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close