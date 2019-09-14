CLOSE
6 Year Old Scored Free Disney Trip After Donating Birthday Money to Hurricane Evacuees

Some stories can warm the coldest of hearts, and this story is a prime example.  For over a year, six-year-old Jermaine Bell had been saving money with hopes of going to Disney World for his 7th birthday. However despite all of his preparation, in a moment of crisis, the self-less little boy gave up his hard-earned cash to help others.

The Jacksonville, Florida native was in Allendale, South Carolina with his grandmother ahead of Hurricane Dorian. Residents began evacuating the coastal areas of the state ahead of the storm, and Bell wanted to ease their burden. Bell decided the best way to achieve his goal was to use all of his savings to buy food and water for evacuees.

Instead of celebrating the magical birthday he’d dreamed of, Bell stood on the side of the road handing out hot dogs. Even though it meant giving up his birthday trip, he helped nearly 100 evacuees. However, anyone who has done it before knows that when you give from the heart, things have a way of working itself out.

On Monday, representatives from Disney, including Mickey Mouse himself, surprised Bell with some big news. They’d heard about his selfless act, and wanted to thank him with a free trip to Disney World, and the boy could not believe his ears. According to CBS News, Walt Disney World announced in a press release, that later this month Bell and his family will get to celebrate his birthday with a VIP vacation.

