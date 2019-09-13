CLOSE
Flash Back Friday: This Old Video Of Keke Wyatt & Ron Poindexter Gave Us Chills

You gotta love social media. 

I was scrolling through Instagram and came across a reposted video from Ron Poindexter that literally gave me chills. It was an old video of him and Keke Wyatt singing “He Touched Me” in between a soundcheck. 

As far as I can remember, “He Touched Me” was a song written by Bill Gaither in 1963 but it’s been covered by many gospel singers and churches alike. 

This spin Keke Wyatt and Ron Poindexter put on it though? WOW. 

