CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Gospel Radio Awards To Honor Mary Mary & Tye Tribbett In 2020

The Essence Festival All Star music concert in South Africa

Source: Gallo Images / Getty

Mary Mary is going to be recognized for their contributions to gospel music in an upcoming award show! 

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Next year, the 4th Annual Gospel Radio Awards will honor Erica and Tina Campbell, along with Tye Tribett, with “icon” awards during a live taping on March 9, 2020 in Rockford, IL.

SEE ALSO: Join Mary Mary For The Footsteps Of Jesus Israel Tour [VIDEO]

The television network the award show will appear on is still pending, but Michelle Williams and Todd Dulaney have been confirmed to host! The roster for the night also includes appearances by Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Kierra Sheard, Karen Clark Sheard, Travis Greene, Kelontae Gavin, The Walls Group, Virtue, Koryn Hawthorne, Latice Crawford and other surprise guests. 

Stay tuned, and for more information, click here.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Mary Mary And BeBe & CeCe Winans Honored At BMI Trailblazers Of Gospel Event

4 photos Launch gallery

Mary Mary And BeBe & CeCe Winans Honored At BMI Trailblazers Of Gospel Event

Continue reading Mary Mary And BeBe & CeCe Winans Honored At BMI Trailblazers Of Gospel Event

Mary Mary And BeBe & CeCe Winans Honored At BMI Trailblazers Of Gospel Event

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Gospel Radio Awards To Honor Mary Mary & Tye Tribbett In 2020 was originally published on getuperica.com

Videos
Latest
World Trade Center Attacked
HBO 9/11 Documentary Airs Tonight
 2 days ago
09.11.19
Akili McDowell Of ‘David Makes Man’ Discusses His…
 1 week ago
09.06.19
Fight At An Alabama High School Football Game…
 2 weeks ago
08.31.19
Coco Gauff’s US Open Run Comes To An…
 2 weeks ago
08.31.19
Traffic Stop Turns Into Shooting Spree, 5 Dead
 2 weeks ago
08.31.19
Hurricane Dorian Strengthens To Category 3 Storm
 2 weeks ago
08.30.19
Galveston Police Apologize After Image Of Horse-Mounted Officers…
 1 month ago
08.07.19
Author And Poet Toni Morrison Dead At 88
 1 month ago
08.06.19
President Obama Responds To Recent Mass Shootings: “Reject…
 1 month ago
08.06.19
Man Finds Frozen Baby In A Box In…
 1 month ago
07.31.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close