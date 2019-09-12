GRIFF’s Prayer For The iPhone 11

Get Up Erica
09.12.19
The new iPhone 11 is and as expected, it costs a grip! So what do you do when you still have the iPhone 7, don’t plan on upgrading because your phone still works, but your dependents ask for the new version? 

Well, in today’s prayer, GRIFF looked to the Bible scripture that reads, “Dear children, let us not love in word, neither in tongue; but in deed and in truth” (1 John 3:18). In other words: You have to work for a phone!

“You want an iPhone 11 that costs over $1,000? Go do a deed,” GRIFF joked, but in all seriousness, praying against impulsive purchases and for the bill of those who opt-in to upgrade. 

