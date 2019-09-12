ATLANTA, GA (Wednesday, September 12, 2019) – Seven-time Billboard #1 chart-topper, three-time GRAMMY®, two-time Billboard Music Award and NAACP Image Award® nominated, GMA Dove Award and four-time Stellar Award-winning singer-songwriter Jekalyn Carr announces the title to her fifth live album, entitled CHANGING YOUR STORY. Slated for a 2020 release via her Billboard #1 independent record label Lunjeal Music Group, the 22-year-old published author, profound speaker, entrepreneur, and television and film actress will record her next live album (5th overall) at Atlanta’s Praise 102.5 FM 15th Annual Praise In The Park on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the 17,000 seat Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood in Atlanta, GA (2002 Lakewood Way SW, Atlanta, GA 30315). The live album recording begins at 8 PM and tickets are available now by visiting www.MyPraiseATL.com.

“CHANGING YOUR STORY carries the message of victoriously living in your God-given identity and purpose,” states Jekalyn Carr. “In spite of what’s against you, God is CHANGING YOUR STORY! I declare this live album recording will restore, bring healing, deliverance, salvation and change your perspective on how you view yourself. I just believe God wants to do something extraordinary in people’s lives.”

CHANGING YOUR STORY has already generated another Billboard chart-climbing Top 15 radio single, entitled ” I See Miracles.” Written and produced by Jekalyn’s father and manager Allen Carr, who is a three-time GRAMMY®-nominated songwriter and producer, “I See Miracles” earns Jekalyn her 10th career Billboard Gospel Airplay Top 30 charting single and a 2019 GMA Dove Award nomination for Traditional Gospel Recorded Song of the Year. Carr is also nominated for Gospel Artist of the Year. “I See Miracles” is available for digital download on all digital retailers (http://smarturl.it/ISeeMiraclesJekalyn1).

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

Jekalyn Carr Announces New Live, Album, Entitled ‘CHANGING YOUR STORY’ was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted 8 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: