Fabletics Teams Up With Kelly Rowland On Second Collaboration For Fall 2019

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Following the success of their first collaboration in January 2019, Fabletics, the global active-lifestyle brand co-founded by Kate Hudson, is excited to announce their second collaboration with singer and actress Kelly Rowland. “Kelly has been so amazing to work with and has partnered closely with us to introduce a fresh, unique design perspective through her capsule. We are thrilled to partner with her again,” said Hudson. “Her confidence embodies everything we want to share with our community at Fabletics.”

Launching September 10, the new Kelly Rowland x Fabletics collection is an exclusive, limited edition capsule that seamlessly combines Kelly’s perspective as a performer and her sensibilities as a fashion icon. “With one collection under my belt, I knew exactly how I wanted the pieces to look and how I wanted people to feel while wearing them. I worked really closely with the Fabletics design team to bring these ideas to life and infuse bold fashion statements into activewear,” said Rowland. “I aimed to create silhouettes that were deeply personal and that celebrate the female form. I want women to feel beautiful while wearing this collection, but also powerful and confident so that they’re ready to take on any challenges they face.”

Rowland’s newest collection offers a versatile mix of performance and lifestyle pieces. Bestselling styles from her Winter 2019 collection are reintroduced with all-new design details, while select new fashion-forward, figure-sculpting looks are introduced for fall, such as the Erika Jacket and the Lennox Catsuit. Corset-inspired details accentuate the body in beautiful rouge tones, and reversible jackets serve as perfect transitional pieces to take the looks from studio to street.

The Kelly Rowland x Fabletics Fall collection will be sold across 10 countries and will be available on Fabletics.com as well as in the 31 Fabletics retail stores nationwide for a limited time.

Posted 8 hours ago

