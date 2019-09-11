CeCe Winans, Lecrae & More To Perform At Dove Awards 2019

This year’s Dove Awards is set to be action-packed as new performers were announced to hit the stage to celebrate the award show’s 50th anniversary.https://twitter.com/GMADoveAwards/status/1169679526995156993
CeCe Winans, Lecrae, Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith, Steven Curtis Chapman, MercyMe, Phil Wickham, Brian Johnson and the Bethel Music Band are all scheduled to perform. They’ll join already announced performers: TobyMac, Hillsong Worship and Kirk Franklin.
SEE ALSO: Lauren Daigle, For King & Country And Kirk Franklin Lead As The 50th Annual Dove Awards Nominees Announced
“We pride ourselves on using the Dove Awards stage to showcase the diversity of our genre and this year is no exception,” Gospel Music Association (GMA) President Jackie Patillo said in a press release. “It’s going to be a memorable night and we can’t wait to reveal the rest of the line-up.”
SEE ALSO: Must-See Photos From Dove Awards 2018
Yes, more to be announced!
Christian music’s biggest night goes live in Nashville on October 15! Catch it when it airs exclusively on TBN on October 20 at 8 p.m. PST.
Star Transformation: 9 Photos Of CeCe Winans Over The Years
Star Transformation: 9 Photos Of CeCe Winans Over The Years
1. ArraySource:WENN 1 of 9
2. ArraySource:WENN 2 of 9
3. ArraySource:WENN 3 of 9
4. ArraySource:WENN 4 of 9
5. We Will Always Love You: A GRAMMY Salute To Whitney HoustonSource:Getty 5 of 9
6. Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief - NashvilleSource:Getty 6 of 9
7. 2007 Trumpet AwardsSource:Getty 7 of 9
8. Verizon's 2010 Winning Choir Performs At Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2011Source:Getty 8 of 9
9. BeBe And CeCe Winans Hollywood Walk Of Fame Induction CeremonySource:Getty 9 of 9
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Stay tuned…
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- 11 Times Yolanda Adams & Her Daughter Looked Like Twins [PHOTOS]
- Where Are They Now: ‘Sunday Best’ Contestants
- Man Confesses To Murder After Hearing Gospel Song, “Redeemed”
CeCe Winans, Lecrae & More To Perform At Dove Awards 2019 was originally published on getuperica.com