Don't Miss The Africana Market & Food Truck Rodeo In Durham

Haute Wheels Food Truck Festival

Source: Client Photo / Food & Vine Time Productions

You’re invited to extend a Bull City welcome to the Second Annual BLACK COMMUNITIES CONFERENCE (paid event) sponsored by the University of North Carolina’s Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise and the Institute of African American Research. The conference anticipates bringing 600 to 800 Black scholars, activists, artists and community leaders from across the United States and at least ten other countries. The Carolina Theatre and the Durham Convention Center are the primary host venues and the Marriott Hotel City Center is the primary hotel. The event is September 9-11th. Visit http://blackcommunities.unc.edu/.

You’re also invited to the Africana Market & Food Truck Rodeo, a FREE event sponsored by the conference. Durham, with its home-town vibe and global reach, brings it all together as the host city for this 3-day event. Enjoy lunch and dinner with some of Durham’s tastiest food trucks while visiting eye-pleasing vendor displays on the Plaza from 11 am to 6 pm daily.

For more information call 919-680-2878, email phoenixeventcenter@frontier.com or visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vendors-wanted-africana-market-food-truck-rodeo-tickets-65126246356.

 

BLACK TRANS GIRLS ROCK!!!! I'm willing to B.E.T. that no trans women were invited or highlighted at #BlackGirlsRock. Is it 18 now? 18 black trans women have been killed this year, but NO MENTION during the segment dedicated to the lives lost???," she asked.  https://twitter.com/angelicaross/status/1170907447449419777?s=20 Where's the lie? This type of erasure isn't new or rare. At this year's BET Awards and NAACP Image Awards, there wasn't one nomination of the show or its impact on society. As I wrote before about her equally fantastic Pose co-star Indya Moore, Black trans women cannot and should not bear the burden of being the only ones speaking out about these issues. Now is the time for ALL Black folks, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, to stand up, love and support our sisters by fighting for a better and more welcoming world that allows them to live their fullest and longest lives. We owe them that. So bravo to Angelica for standing up for herself and her sistas', which is the exactly what #BlackGirlsRock is about. Like Black cis women in America, Black trans women are also beautiful, crucial to our community and contribute daily to our collective liberation.

 

