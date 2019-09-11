You’re invited to extend a Bull City welcome to the Second Annual BLACK COMMUNITIES CONFERENCE (paid event) sponsored by the University of North Carolina’s Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise and the Institute of African American Research. The conference anticipates bringing 600 to 800 Black scholars, activists, artists and community leaders from across the United States and at least ten other countries. The Carolina Theatre and the Durham Convention Center are the primary host venues and the Marriott Hotel City Center is the primary hotel. The event is September 9-11th. Visit http://blackcommunities.unc.edu/.

You’re also invited to the Africana Market & Food Truck Rodeo, a FREE event sponsored by the conference. Durham, with its home-town vibe and global reach, brings it all together as the host city for this 3-day event. Enjoy lunch and dinner with some of Durham’s tastiest food trucks while visiting eye-pleasing vendor displays on the Plaza from 11 am to 6 pm daily.

For more information call 919-680-2878, email phoenixeventcenter@frontier.com or visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vendors-wanted-africana-market-food-truck-rodeo-tickets-65126246356.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Don’t Miss The Africana Market & Food Truck Rodeo In Durham was originally published on foxync.com