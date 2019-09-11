Marla Gibbs, Supervisor Janice Hahn and Grammy Winning Singer Erica Campbell Among Honorees of LA Focus’ 22nd Annual First Ladies High Tea

(Los Angeles, CA) — Lisa Collins, Founder of the First Ladies High Teas is proud to announce, the 22nd Annual First Ladies High Tea on Saturday, September 14, 2019 @ 11 AM, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, 9876 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210.

This year, Legendary Actress Marla Gibbs will receive the Legacy Award. Gibbs is best known for her work on CBS’s The Jefferson. Other stellar honorees include; LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn, and Erica Campbell is a famed gospel and R&B music artist and radio host. Her career as one half of the gospel duo, Mary Mary earned her four Grammy Awards, several Dove Awards and three NAACP Image Awards. Also, Actress Essence Atkins, starring in OWN’s Ambitions, and renowned Dr. Kristi Funk, MD, breast cancer surgeon. LA Focus honors First ladies who have served their communities well, through activism and charitable contributions this year’s honorees are: Melinda Campbell from First AME Pasadena, Junita Edwards from Pasadena Community Christian Fellowship and Barbara Hendricks from Church of the Living God. Performance by multi Award winning Anthony Brown & Group therAPy.

This year’s Co-Hosts will be Actress Wendy Raquel Williams starring in ABC’s Grand Hotel and Apostle Beverly “BAM” Crawford, Pastor, Bible Enrichment Fellowship International Church.

“The First Ladies High Tea’ was conceived in 1997 to celebrate and embrace the role first ladies and women in the church play in providing services to the community and shaping the lives of young girls and youth,” explains Publisher Lisa Collins. “So often the work that they do goes overlooked and we wanted to change that and provide a forum to recognize them for all that they do and all that they are to us.”

The Afternoon Tea event will host 1000 plus attendees and will serve a traditional Afternoon Tea Menu. Sponsors include; Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, 2nd District, Prudential, Walmart, BLACC and AHF. The First Ladies High Tea awards scholarships to at-risk girls.

