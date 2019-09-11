CLOSE
Sample North Carolina State Fair Food This Weekend

If you love to gooey, ooey fried Fair Foods at the North Carolina State Fair, you’re in luck this weekend. The State Fair food truck, ‘Taste of the NC State Fair’ is hitting the road and making its way around the Triangle on Saturday, September 14th and Sunday, September 15th, 2019.

You can sample items before they hit the midway in October. The Taste of NC State Fair food truck will be at the Streets at Southpoint Mall on September 14 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. The next day, the food truck will make two stops in Raleigh. One stop, is at the Raleigh Flea Market from 9:00 a.m. until noon and then at North Hills from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

If you buy discounted N.C. State Fair tickets from the truck you can get FREE deep-fried Oreos and deep-fried Mac & Cheese.

The North Carolina State Fair runs from October 17 through Oct. 27 at the NC State Fairgrounds on Blue Ridge Road.

