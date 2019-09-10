DEBORAH JOY WINANS TO RELEASE NEW SONG “WHEN I ROSE” FROM OWN TV SERIES GREENLEAF

September 10, 2019 (LOS ANGELES, CA) — Singer, actress Deborah Joy Winans unveils new single, “When I Rose”, from the soundtrack of OWN and Lionsgate’s television series “Greenleaf,” available for streaming and download now on all digital platforms.

Winans will perform the classic version of the enduring choir tune in Season 4 of Greenleaf, while her new mid-tempo remix out today will showcase her contemporary vocals while keeping the same joyful spirit of gratitude. “It was so much fun remaking a classic gospel song with a modern twist,” said Winans. “It really speaks to who I am and I hope that it makes people feel good.”

Deborah Joy Winans stars as Charity Greenleaf on the hit show “Greenleaf.” “Greenleaf” takes viewers into the unscrupulous world of the Greenleaf family and their sprawling Memphis megachurch, where scandalous secrets and lies are as numerous as the faithful. Born of the church, the Greenleaf family loves and cares for each other, but beneath the surface lies a den of iniquity—greed, adultery, sibling rivalry and conflicting values—that threatens to tear apart the very core of their faith that holds them together. The series also stars Merle Dandridge (“Sons of Anarchy,” “The Night Shift”), Keith David (“Community”), and Lynn Whitfield (“The Josephine Baker Story”), Lamman Rucker (“Why Did I Get Married?”), Greg Alan Williams (“The Accountant”), Kim Hawthorne (“Switched at Birth”), Tye White (“The People Vs. O.J. Simpson”), Rick Fox (“Dope”), Desiree Ross (“Falling Skies”) and Lovie Simone.

“Greenleaf” is produced by OWN and Lionsgate in association with Harpo Films and Pine City. Executive producers are Oprah Winfrey, Craig Wright (“Lost,” “Six Feet Under”), Clement Virgo (“The Book of Negroes”), and Kriss Turner Towner (“The Romanoffs,” “The Soul Man”). The Series airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on OWN. Viewers can catch up on the show’s complete first 3 seasons on Netflix. For photography and additional show information please visit Greenleaf Press Web and http://www.greenleafown.tv/.

