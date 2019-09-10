LaShawn Daniels’ Wife April Speaks Out About The Loss Of Her Husband

The music industry is mourning the loss of LaShawn Daniels, an award winning songwriter who is responsible for some of the greatest hits of our generation.

Since his passing, many celebrities who worked closely with Daniels have taken to social media to express their grief. However, no one is more affected than those closest to him, including his devoted wife April.

April took to Instagram to share a touching message to her late husband. “God Will Take Care Of You” I hear you baby. I miss this man so very much ” she said.

This was April’s first public statement since her husband passed last Tuesday.

In the wake of his death, his family released this message asking for privacy.

“We know there have been so many people who have felt LaShawn’s impact, and want to share in remembering him, but out of respect for our family, LaShawn’s memorial service is Private and by the family’s invitation only. This is a solemn time for our immediate family and we wish to keep it personal.”

Continuing “To ensure the privacy and sensitive nature of the occasion, no media will be in attendance and only invited guests will be included on a list managed by trusted individuals,” the statement said on Instagram.

LaShawn and April previously appeared on “Tamar & Vince” and LaShawn said this about his marriage to April back in 2012.

“I think the most enjoyable aspect [of doing ‘Tamar & Vince’] has been letting people into the real of marriage,” LaShawn said at the time.

“In marriages, you have ups and downs and everything isn’t a bed of roses all day, every day. … I think it’s enjoyable just letting everybody see that marriage is a work in progress, and as long as you love who you’re with that work is nothing.”

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

