Faith Walking: Don’t Be Held Hostage To Your Past

Get Up Erica
| 09.09.19
Sometimes we have to let go of good and bad moments that hold us back from creating new ones. So think about it — what’s holding you hostage?

In today’s “Faith Walking,” Erica Campbell discusses a concept she heard in church: Once we let go of sin, we exchange those chains that were weighing us down to being more fixed on Christ. In other words, don’t hold on so tight to something that you don’t leave room for God to give you room to grow into the next phase of it. 

