Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Agility Ladder [VIDEO]

 

This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier runs down an end of summer workout that consists of high intensity interval training using the agility ladder.

Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Agility Ladder [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

