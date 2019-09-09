CLOSE
Pastor Brian Carter Discusses Why He Believes Cohabitation Is Important [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

 

In this day and age, Pastor Brian Carter believes cohabitation is important. So much so, he challenged couples in his congregation to “move out” or “get married.” 

As a part of this challenge he started 10 years ago, the pastor invites couples who live together to 10 weeks of pre-marital counseling. At the end of the counseling, the church offers a free group wedding where couples walk down the aisle and share their vows with tuxedo/dress and reception expenses already paid for. 

Listen up top to hear Pastor Carter explain how cohabitation worked in his relationship with his wife and how he uses the experience to guide others. 

