Know Someone Artistic? Here’s A Chance To Have Their Work On Display!

Do you have artistic skills? The 2019 Chavis Park Celebrates Planning Committee is pleased to announce an open call for art for the John Chavis 81st Anniversary Artival (Art & Festival) Exhibit Celebration. Artworks will be on exhibit Friday, Oct. 4 at Chavis Community Center.

This year marks the 81st anniversary of the heritage, history, and culture of John Chavis Memorial Park. We are interested in obtaining artwork from artists in Raleigh.

Eligibility

Artists are welcome to submit work in any medium: painting, drawings, sculpture, ceramics, printmaking, photography, mixed media, digital, film, etc. All visual art mediums are welcome. Artwork should not exceed 5 x 5 feet, with the exception of quilts and digital work. If more pieces are submitted that we can accommodate, artists will be limited to one piece at the discretion of the committee. There is no fee to participate. In addition, art will not be sold on site.

Deadline

Sept. 16 at 5 p.m. If interested, please email Tori Spaugh Darensburg

 

