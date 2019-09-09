Yolanda Adams, Le’Andria Johnson, Jekalyn Carr, Kelly Price & More at Black Music Honors 2019

(ATLANTA, GA) – Friday, September 6, 2019 – Chicago based television production company Central City productions held the 2019 Black Music

Honors television taping over the weekend at The Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, GA. During this star-studded two-hour television special, Central City Productions honored Xscape who received the Urban Music Icon Award for the platinum selling quartet group’s 25 years in the industry; Yolanda Adams who received the Gospel Music Icon Award; Culturally-conscience eclectic group, Arrested Development, Tamia, and chart-topping crooner, Freddie Jackson, whose career has spanned over 33 years, also received awards. Television and radio personality Rickey Smiley and GRAMMY® Award-Winner and actress LeToya Luckett returned as the show’s co-hosts.

2019’s show featured tribute performances by Avery Wilson, Dee-1, Jade Novah, Jagged Edge, Jekalyn Carr, Naughty By Nature, June’s Diary, Keke Wyatt, Kelly Price, Le’Andria Johnson, Melanie Fiona, 702, MAJOR. and more. The show will air Sunday, October 20th at noon EST on Bounce TV, and in national broadcast syndication, September 14 – October 20. The broadcast schedule is available at www.blackmusichonors.com .

