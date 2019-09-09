(NASHVILLE, TN) – September 6, 2019– Entertainment One celebrates reaching #1 on Billboard’s Top Gospel Album Sales and Gospel Album Sales chart with GRAMMY-nominated James Fortune’s 10th album, Dream Again. Fortune’s 10th effort is available now on all major digital retailers and in select stores.

In receipt of the news, James Fortune, took to social media saying, “[This is] Proof you can Dream Again.”

Dream Again features Fortune’s innovative style of preaching, urban gospel hip-hop soul, complete with Fortune’s spoken, sung, and shouted encouragement. Dream Again boasts the Billboard Gospel top-ten hit, “I Am (featuring Deborah Carolina)” and incredible collaborations “It’s Gonna Happen (featuring Zacardi Cortez),” “It Will All Work Out (featuring Keith “Wonderbody” Johnson),” “Nobody Like Jesus (featuring Lisa Knowles Smith)” and more.

Fortune’s strength is in understanding how to put gospel and praise songs over to a young 21st century audience, and with his featured choir, FIYA (which stands for Free in Yahweh’s Abundance), he freely incorporates hip-hop arrangements and urban beats into his recordings. His past recordings include: The Transformation (2007) – which featured the single “I Trust You”, charted at number one on gospel radio for 25 weeks and number 30 on Urban AC charts. His first live album, the two-disc Live Through It, dropped in 2014. In early 2017, Fortune issued the single “I Forgive Me” from the critically-acclaimed album Dear Future Me, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Gospel Top Albums chart.

James Fortunes’ 10th album, “Dream Again” is available now.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

James Fortune’s New Album “Dream Again” Debuts #1 on Billboard Top Gospel Albums Chart was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted 12 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: