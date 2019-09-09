CLOSE
Listen: Donnie McClurkin Releases New Single, “There Is God’

Need a pick-me-up? Donnie McClurkin is good for it. 

In his new single, “There Is God,” Donnie reitterates: “[God] is alive and well. And He reigns supreme over everything. He is the God of all flesh. He is the God who has created everything by the Word of His power.” 

In a video from website, Donnie described what motivated him to write such a song. 

“There is God really deals with generations really coming back to the foundation, which is God,” he says. “We have to get back to the point where we declare the Lordship of Jesus Christ. Him, and Him alone. And that’s what that song was about. There’s a love like no other, there’s strength that will pull you through. There’s nothing He can’t do.”

This October, Donnie McClurkin will head to the UK to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his second album, live in London and More…, which featured one of his most memorable hits, “We Fall Down.” After all these years, his hope is that God continues to let him use his gift of song to help draw people closer to salvation. 

Check out his powerful new single, “There Is God,” below: 

 

