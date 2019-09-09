CLOSE
Scripture For The Week “Think on Positive Things”

Relaxed ethnic woman lying on her couch with a hot beverage browsing on the internet with her laptop

Source: Getty

PHILIPPIANS 4:8 (NIV)

Finally, brothers, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable—if anything is excellent or praiseworthy—think about such things.

EXPLANATION:

If you are struggling with anxiety today spend some time alone with God. Talk to Him about your situation. Don’t put it on social media. God may not take them away immediately, but He will give you the peace and calmness to handle it. 

 

Scripture For The Week “Think on Positive Things” was originally published on 955thelou.com

