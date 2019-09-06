Deitrick Haddon is back at radio with an up-tempo feel good single “Open Door Season”. Haddon has delivered hit singles like “Be Like Jesus”, “A Billion People”, and “Glory”. “Open Door Season” doesn’t disappoint. It immediately grabs the listener with the opening lyrics that say, “God has not given you a spirit of fear, but power and love and a sound mind…I declare ain’t nothing held up it’s open door season over your life…season of open doors, it’s open door season..”. Haddon is a master at infusing biblical truth with beautiful harmonies, funk, soul, and memorable lyrics.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

Deitrick Haddon Releases New Up-Temp single “Open Door Season” was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted 13 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: