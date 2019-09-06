CLOSE
Deitrick Haddon Releases New Up-Temp single “Open Door Season”

Women's Empowerment -- Deitrick Haddon

Source: Glenn Parson / Women’s Empowerment 2018

Deitrick Haddon is back at radio with an up-tempo feel good single “Open Door Season”. Haddon has delivered hit singles like “Be Like Jesus”, “A Billion People”, and “Glory”. “Open Door Season” doesn’t disappoint. It immediately grabs the listener with the opening lyrics that say, “God has not given you a spirit of fear, but power and love and a sound mind…I declare ain’t nothing held up it’s open door season over your life…season of open doors, it’s open door season..”. Haddon is a master at infusing biblical truth with beautiful harmonies, funk, soul, and memorable lyrics.

