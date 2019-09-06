VIRGINIA STATE UNIVERSITY GOSPEL EXTRAVGANZA BRINGS GRAMMY AWARD WINNING TYE TRIBBETT TO THE VSU MULTI-PURPOSE CENTER ON OCTOBER 13

SOUTH CHESTERFIELD, VA – AUGUST 29, 2019 – Virginia State University Gospel Extravaganza brings Grammy Award Winning artist Tye Tribbett during VSU Homecoming week on Sunday, October 13 at 5:30pm, at the VSU Multi-Purpose Center along with the Virginia State University Gospel Chorale.

Tickets go sale to the general public on Friday, September 6 at 10am. Tickets can be purchased exclusively online at Ticketmaster.com and at the Tri-City Designs Box Office at the VSU Multi-Purpose Center. Tickets start at $10.

About Tye Tribbett:

Often heralded as the “Elvis of Gospel” and one of the most relevant voices of this generation, multiple GRAM MY® Award and soul Train Music Award-winning Motown Gospel recording artist Tye Tribbett returns with his third consecutive Billboard #1 gospel album, The Bloody Win 120171, his first album since the 2013 chart-topping Greater Than . Produced oy Tribbett and recorded live across two cities, the meaning behind The Bloody Win lies within the concept of “aggressive victory.” The 12-track live recording declares victory in and through Jesus Christ, no matter how difficult the battle. Ranging from high-energy praise songs to intimate worship moments, from African rhythms to trap gospel beats, this album remains cohesive as it captures the unique and passionate artistry at its best.

