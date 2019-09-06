CLOSE
Eddie Murphy Set to Return to Standup!

Comedians In Cars w. Jerry Seinfeld & Eddie Murphy ‑ LA Tastemaker

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

It looks like Eddie Murphy’s long awaited return to standup is finally happening.

During a recent interview, Murphy said, “Next year I am going to tour, do some stand-up.”

However that just appears to be just one of many endeavors Murphy has in the works.  He also has a new movie slated to hit the silver screen soon, “Dolemite Is My Name” in which he plays real-life comic Rudy Ray Moore and he is also set to host “Saturday Night Live” in December. This will also mark first time back on the skit show since 1984.

And to make an even bigger splash, Murphy is also set to appear in a “Coming To America” sequel.

Until then, we will just have to wait and see.

 

Eddie Murphy Set to Return to Standup!

