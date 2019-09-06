The grades are out! You can now check the latest scores of school performance across the entire state of North Carolina.
Since 2013, all North Carolina public schools, including charters, have received grades ranging from an A-F. The grades indicate whether students met their academic growth expectations for the year, did not meet them or exceeded them.
Check the performance of your child’s school here.
Ciara To Receive Harlem Fashion Row's Icon 360 Award And These Looks Will Show You Why
15 photos Launch gallery
Ciara To Receive Harlem Fashion Row's Icon 360 Award And These Looks Will Show You Why
1.Source:Getty 1 of 15
2.Source:Getty 2 of 15
3.Source:Getty 3 of 15
4.Source:Getty 4 of 15
5.Source:Getty 5 of 15
6.Source:Getty 6 of 15
7.Source:Getty 7 of 15
8.Source:Getty 8 of 15
9.Source:Getty 9 of 15
10.Source:Getty 10 of 15
11.Source:Getty 11 of 15
12.Source:Getty 12 of 15
13.Source:Getty 13 of 15
14.Source:Getty 14 of 15
15.Source:Getty 15 of 15
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
Grades Are Out! See How Your Child’s School Performed This Past Year was originally published on foxync.com