Fantasia Set to Headline Concert along with Robin Thicke at the Altria

Richmond, VA — Having one of the most revered voices in music, co-signed by music icons Aretha Franklin, Patti LaBelle, Chaka Khan, Fantasia makes quite the return as she announces a stellar 29-city, North American tour she headlines with Robin Thicke, and The Bonfyre. Fans will hear their favorite Fantasia hits along with a first-live-listen of songs from her soon-to-be-released 7th studio album, Sketchbook — set for an October release via Rock Soul/BMG. You won’t want to miss this star-studded group as they touch most of the major cities around the country. Tour tickets begin to go on sale Friday, August 23 for the general public with an October 17 kick-off date that runs through the remainder of the year. For more information on tour details including special VIP packages, visit www.FantasiaOfficial.com.

Tickets for the Richmond show will be available beginning 10am Friday, September 6 at the Altria Theater Box Office, by phone at 800-514-ETIX (3849) or online at AltriaTheater.com or Etix.com. Tickets start at $49. Additional fees may apply.

The announcements do not cease here, with the exuberating release of her second single “PTSD” featuring T-Pain. While remaining sexy and provocative with its infectious, laid-back beat, “PTSD” speaks to good riddance of a love that is far from conducive to your mental-health stability.

“PTSD” serves as the sophomore single after the release of “Enough,” which peaked at number two on the Billboard Adult R&B charts, was featured on both Spotify’s New Music Friday and Apple Music’s R&B Hot Tracks playlists, and garnered a hail of praise after Fantasia’s invigorating performance of the single at the 2019 BET Awards. Acclaimed as doing

“Anita and Whitney proud,” and giving “real rhythm and blues, old soul power love R&B feel” “Enough” grabbed the ear of the masses. “PTSD” is set to do the same with its sultry, potent feel that everyone can connect to. Both tracks give a gratifying glimpse into the direction Fantasia is taking for the highly-anticipated album Sketchbook.

North Carolina native Fantasia broke onto the scene in 2004 as the season three winner of Fox’s American Idol. Later that year, she released her platinum-selling debut album Free Yourself and became the first artist in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 chart to debut at #1 with her first single, “I Believe.” The singer’s eponymous sophomore effort, released in 2006, featured the #1 R&B single “When I See U,” and reached gold status. In 2010, Fantasia earned her first ever Grammy Award for the hit single “Bittersweet,” off her critically acclaimed third album Back to Me. Side Effects of You followed in 2013, debuting at #1 on the Billboard R&B Albums Chart and #2 on the Billboard Top 200. On July 29, 2016, Fantasia released her fifth studio album, The Definition Of…., which became her third consecutive #1 R&B album debut, her fourth top ten debut on the Billboard 200, and earned her another Grammy nomination for Best Traditional R&B Performance. In addition to being a mainstay in music, Fantasia adds author and actress, to her growing list of accomplishments. In 2006, she released her New York Times best-selling memoir, Life Is Not a Fairytale, and starred as herself in the Lifetime movie of the same name. In 2007, Fantasia landed the coveted role of Celie in Broadway’s “The Color Purple” for which she won a Theater World Award. Fantasia returned to Broadway in 2013 as the first celebrity engagement in After Midnight, a dance-focused musical that celebrated Harlem’s iconic Cotton Club during the Harlem Renaissance in the 1920s and ’30s. After receiving rave reviews, Fantasia joined the cast of After Midnight for a second run in May 2014.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

Fantasia Set to Headline Concert along with Robin Thicke at the Altria was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted 9 hours ago

