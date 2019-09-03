CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: End Of Summer Workout

 

This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier focuses on toning each leg individually with one leg movements that work the quads, calves, hamstrings and glutes.

Check out the video up top and give it a try in 3 rounds!

Ready? Let’s move…

One Leg Lunge Jumps 

15 Fog Jumps 

One Leg Junge Jumps

15 Switch Lunges

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: End Of Summer Workout was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Fight At An Alabama High School Football Game…
 3 days ago
08.31.19
Coco Gauff’s US Open Run Comes To An…
 3 days ago
08.31.19
Traffic Stop Turns Into Shooting Spree, 5 Dead
 3 days ago
08.31.19
Hurricane Dorian Strengthens To Category 3 Storm
 4 days ago
08.30.19
Galveston Police Apologize After Image Of Horse-Mounted Officers…
 4 weeks ago
08.07.19
Author And Poet Toni Morrison Dead At 88
 4 weeks ago
08.06.19
President Obama Responds To Recent Mass Shootings: “Reject…
 4 weeks ago
08.06.19
Man Finds Frozen Baby In A Box In…
 1 month ago
07.31.19
US-ACCIDENT-ALLIGATOR-ANIMAL-DISNEY-TOURISM
Voice of Minnie Mouse Russi Taylor Dies At…
 1 month ago
07.30.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 1 month ago
07.29.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close