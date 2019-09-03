This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier focuses on toning each leg individually with one leg movements that work the quads, calves, hamstrings and glutes.
Check out the video up top and give it a try in 3 rounds!
Ready? Let’s move…
One Leg Lunge Jumps
15 Fog Jumps
One Leg Junge Jumps
15 Switch Lunges
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Dawn Strozier Shows Us Four Lower Body Moves To Tone Up Your Body [VIDEO]
- Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Dawn Strozier Gives Us A Workout For Our Core [VIDEO]
- Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Plank Abs [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: End Of Summer Workout was originally published on getuperica.com
Also On The Light 103.9 FM: