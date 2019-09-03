CLOSE
Group Uses Gun To Demand Popeye’s Chicken Sandwiches

Houston police were called to a Popeye’s Chicken restaurant after a group of people rushed the door demanding chicken sandwiches with one man holding a gun.

In incident happened at a restaurant in southeast Houston on Scott Street and Corder St.

Employees told ABC13 a mob of two women, three men and a baby were told at the drive-thru that the chicken sandwiches were sold out, but that apparently triggered the would-be customers. That is when police said they tried to get inside the restaurant.

One man had a gun, but a restaurant worker was able to lock them out.

No injuries were reported.

Source:  ABC11.com

