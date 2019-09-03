Sunday School Review “Somebody Prayed For Me”

THIS SUNDAY SCHOOL OVERVIEW FEATURES HIGHLIGHTS OF THE LESSON EACH WEEK. BIBLICAL TRANSLATIONS WILL VARY, BUT THE MAIN RESOURCE WILL BE THE TOWNSEND PRESS SUNDAY SCHOOL COMMENTARY, 99th EDITION. THIS FEATURE IS DESIGNED TO BE OF HELP TO THOSE WHO CANNOT ATTEND THEIR LOCAL CHURCH AND/OR SUNDAY SCHOOL.

LESSON TITLE: FAITH AND DOUBT

Adult/Young Adult Topic: SPARED!

Printed Text: Genesis 19:1, 15-26, 29

KEY VERSE: Genesis 19:29 (NIV) So when God destroyed the cities of the plain, he remembered Abraham, and he brought Lot out of the catastrophe that overthrew the cities where Lot had lived.

Source: Townsend Press Sunday School Commentary – 99th Edition, 2019-2020

UNIFYING LESSON PRINCIPLE: People’s lives are often affected by what others have done or are doing on their behalf. How do the actions of others affect our lives? The book of Genesis states that God preserved Lot when Sodom was destroyed because of the righteousness of his uncle Abraham.

CONCLUDING REFLECTION: Lot was not spared from the disaster in Sodom because of his own deeds, but because of his praying uncle. How many of us as children were saved from calamity because of a praying mother or father? And for how many others was disaster averted because they were remembered in prayer by some faithful saint? Indeed, more things are wrought by prayer than this world could ever dream of. I’m reminded of the song, “Somebody Prayed For Me” by Dorothy Norwood.

PRAYER: Heavenly Father, we give you thanks for the prayers of the righteous that have guided and directed us through many dangers, toils, and snares. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen

